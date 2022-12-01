Kim Kardashian is determined to be a "good co-parent" after finalising her divorce.

The 42-year-old star recently reached an agreement with Kanye West over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.

A source said: "Everything Kim did here was to benefit her kids. She wants to be a good co-parent."

Kim - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with Kanye - has largely taken care of their children since she filed for a divorce in early 2021.

The insider told E! News: "They do have joint custody but Kim spends most of the time with the kids anyway, which Kanye has publicly admitted."

Under the terms of their settlement, Kim will receive $200,000 in child support every month, while the former couple will share joint custody and have equal access to their children. Kanye will also be responsible for half of their educational and security expenses.

In February, meanwhile, Kim claimed that Kanye's behaviour on social media has caused her "emotional distress".

The brunette beauty also told a court that terminating her marriage will help her to "peacefully" co-parent with the controversial rap star.

In the court documents, Kim said: "I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

"I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.

"While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives. (sic)"