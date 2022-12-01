Warwick Davis is excited to "introduce a whole new generation of fans" to Willow.

The 52-year-old actor has reprised the role for a new Disney series, and he hopes that young viewers will be charmed by the character.

Warwick - who played the role in 1988's fantasy adventure film 'Willow' - said: "I never thought I would get the chance to revisit the character again until now.

"I'm so happy to be back. I think we've made something fresh, modern and new to introduce a whole new generation of fans to the world of Willow."

Warwick is also thrilled to be working with his children.

The actor - who has Annabelle, 25, and Harrison, 19 - told PEOPLE: "I've had the privilege to work with my kids, Annabelle and Harrison, into the family business.

"My daughter Annabelle is now playing my daughter in Willow. I can't think of a better way to embark on this new adventure."

Warwick was cast as an Ewok in 'Return of the Jedi' at the age of 11. And the actor feels grateful for what he's already been able to achieve during his career.

Warwick - who also starred in the 'Harry Potter' film franchise and in the mockumentary sitcom 'Life's Too Short' - said: "It's a true blessing to be able to make a living doing something that you love. I've been an actor for 41 years.

"The characters that I've played throughout those 41 years is a pretty long list, playing a huge variety of fun and really interesting characters. All the opportunities I've had, it was brilliant fun. I feel really grateful when I think back to how it all started."