Will Smith was joined by his family as he made his first red carpet appearance since the 2022 Oscars.

The 'Emancipation' actor posed at the event in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night (01.12.22) as he celebrated the release of his new film almost nine months after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards following a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, the 54-year-old star was supported by Jada and their children Jaden and Willow, as well as his son Trey from his relationship with ex Sheree Zampino.

The whole family posed for photos at the event, with Will smiling in a maroon three piece suit and pink dress shirt.

His wife stunned in a billowing white ball gown with a high neck.

In 'Emancipation', Will plays Peter, an escaped slave on a journey to freedom.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the premiere, he said: "Peter has been in my heart in a beautiful way.

"The recognition of the relationship between suffering and salvation, the realisation that nobody gets out of bearing their cross.

"It's just been a really beautiful, beautiful transformation."

Meanwhile, Will recently opened up about the "horrific night" back in March when he slapped comedian Chris at the Oscars - which he has publicly apologised for - and insisted he was "going through something" at the time.

Appearing on 'The Daily Show With Trevor Noah ', he said: "That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. You know, there's many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just - I lost it, you know?

"And I guess what I would say, you just never know what somebody's going through, you know? In the audience right now, you are sitting next to strangers, and somebody's mother died last week. Somebody's child is sick. Somebody just lost their job. Somebody just found out their spouse cheated.

"It's like - there's all these things, and they're strangers, and you just don't know what is going on with people. And I was going through something that night. Not that that justifies my behavior at all."