Mollie King has been left devastated after her father passed away, just days after she gave birth.

The 35-year-old singer took to Instagram last week to confirm the birth of her and her pro cricketer fiance Stuart Broad's daughter Annabella, but she is now "heartbroken" after her dad died, just four months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.

She wrote: "Heartbroken beyond words. In August, my family’s world was shattered when my Dad was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Last week, we had to face the day we hoped would never come and say goodbye. Dad, we love you with all our hearts and we will miss you every single day."

Mollie cannot imagine life without her father, but she was glad he managed to hold on "a few extra days" to meet her newborn daughter.

She added: "You have been our hero and it’s impossible to think of our lives without you. You have always been there for us with every step we’ve taken and you even held on a few extra days to meet baby Annabella. You gave us your everything. You will be in our hearts and our memories every single day"

Mollie announced the birth of her daughter last week by sharing photos of her and Stuart embracing the little one while out on a walk, but she didn't reveal any other details about when the tot was born.

In a joint Instagram post, they wrote: "Welcome to the world Annabella Broad.

"We have never been so in love."

Mollie had previously reflected on how her life was about to change.

Alongside a photo of her cuddling her beloved dog, she wrote: "Both our lives are about the change over the next few weeks…I think it’s safe to say we’re as clueless at each other! We’ve got this Alf."