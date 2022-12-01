The Royal Mint has launched a new collectable coin celebrating 60 years of The Rolling Stones.

The unique £5 coin design captures the rock band in their element mid-performance and features the group's name in their classic 1973 font.

The coin is the fifth in The Royal Mint's 'Music Legends' series in celebration of iconic British artists. It follows designs in honour of Queen, Sir Elton John, David Bowie and The Who.

The coin has been designed by Hannah Phizacklea and is one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth.

It captures the 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' band mid-performance via a silhouette illustration designed to reflect the energy and excitement of attending their gigs.

The Rolling Stones said: "We are delighted to be honoured by way of an official UK coin. Even more significant that the release coincides with our 60th anniversary."

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at The Royal Mint, said: "Our Music Legends series is creating a new generation of coin collectors, and we are delighted to honour The Rolling Stones' musical achievements with this new collectable coin.

"We hope this provides a fitting tribute to the band's sixty years of rock and roll music for their millions of fans across the globe. With a list of hits that includes eight UK number one singles, thirteen UK number one albums, and countless hits internationally, The Rolling Stones are UK rock legends, and we anticipate this coin being incredibly sought-after by coin collectors and music lover alike.

"The coin is also one of the last to be released bearing the effigy of her Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, marking a significant moment in history."