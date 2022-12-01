Danny Masterson must stand trial again after jurors were "hopelessly deadlocked" and failed to reach a verdict.

The 46-year-old actor has pleaded guilty to raping three women, including a former girlfriend, in his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003 and judge Charlaine F. Olmedo has now declared a mistrial following lengthy deliberations.

The jurors originally told the judge on 18 November they couldn't reach a verdict following the month-long trial and were told to take Thanksgiving week off before resuming their deliberations.

However, on Wednesday (30.11.22), the judge declared: “I find the jurors hopelessly deadlocked.”

The jurors said they had voted seven times on Tuesday (29.11.22) and Wednesday without reaching an agreement on any of the charges, with the foreman explaining two voted for conviction on the first count, four on the second, and five on the third count.

The panel had been forced to begin their deliberations from scratch on Monday (28.11.22) after two jurors were dismissed when they contracted Covid-19.

Masterson did not testify during the trial, with his lawyer focusing on alleged inconsistencies in the accusers' accounts and arguing that the women - who were all refered to as Jane Does - claiming to have been intimidated, harassed and stalked by the Church of Scientology was an excuse for the prosecution's failure to build a believable case.

His attorney, Philip Cohen, hailed the judge's ruling a "true testament" of the justice system.

He said: "I am so thankful for the incredible care and commitment that the jurors showed in this case. This trial was about nothing other than the credibility of the three accusers and that credibility could only be determined by comparing, contrasting and focusing on the ever-evolving statements given by the women.

"The vote count says it all and it is a true testament to our justice system that the jurors were able to see through all the inflammatory noise and focus solely on what was truly important."

But the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said they were "disappointed with the outcome."

They said in a statement: "While we are disappointed with the outcome in this trial, we thank the jurors for their service.

"We also want to give our heartfelt appreciation to the victims for bravely stepping forward and recounting their harrowing experiences."

A new trial date has been set for 27 March next year.