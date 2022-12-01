Jack Grealish was left laughing hysterically after a bird pooped on Luke Shaw.

The England stars had gone out for dinner in Qatar when the Manchester United defender was shocked by a sudden splatter on his shoulder, much to the amusement of his teammate.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by Mason Mount, Luke joked: "I'll launch this water bottle at them now, bro."

Jack could be heard giggling before he pointed to the bird sitting in a tree.

He told his pal:"Can you not see his b**** there. They're right above you there."

The video then zoomed in on the bird before panning back to Jack, who couldn't stop his laughter.

while Bukayo Saka, who was seated next to Luke, edged away from their outdoor table in a bid to avoid a repeat incident.

Luke - whose grandmother passed away shortly before the World Cup - previous praised the team spirit in the England squad.

He said: "I think togetherness in the squad is something that I've not witnessed in a team before, everyone's so close together. We get on so well and we push each other everyday day to get better and keep the standards higher.

"And especially after the USA game, you saw what the team are like. The way the lads trained the next day, with the ones that weren't involved, it was high quality and it shows that togetherness.

"I think that helps the spirit and the company, brings everyone closer together and the squad is a very strong unit."