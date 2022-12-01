‘Overwatch 2’ will introduce balance changes to multiple heroes, developer Blizzard Entertainment has confirmed.

Season 2 of the FPS title will launch on December 6, and the developer has revealed a roadmap of changes coming to the game.

In a blog post, Blizzard wrote: “A new season for Overwatch 2 brings another round of balance changes intended to bring some Heroes more in line with competitive balance for the rest of the roster. Both metrics and player feedback have shown Sojourn dominating the highest tiers of competitive ranks while remaining a challenge for players without the same mechanical skills. To address the high-skill feedback, we’ll be focusing on the lethality of her Rail Gun at distance for Season 2, encouraging players to make use of Sojourn’s high mobility to close the distance for the more devastating right-clicks.”

Blizzard also revealed that Doomfist is also receiving “significant changes that better support his role as the team’s front line, while still maintaining the playstyle core to his Hero identity.” While adjustments will also be made for Symmetra, Mercy, Kiriko, Junker Queen, Bastion, and Ana.

Season 2 will also bring new tank hero Ramattra, a new map, a Greek Mythology-themed battle pass, seasonal events, and more.