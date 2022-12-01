Jenna Bush Hager didn't wear underwear when she had dinner with King Charles.

The 'Today' co-host confirmed last month she usually goes commando because it makes for a "more pretty silhouette", and she's now been quizzed as to whether she made an exception when she and her husband Henry dined with the then-Prince of Wales in September, the night before Queen Elizabeth died.

Appearing on 'Watch What Happens Live', host Andy Cohen asked if she'd worn knickers for dinner with Charles and she shook her head as she said: "It was a beautiful tight dress. It would have shown!"

Jenna was in the UK to interview Queen Consort Camilla about their book clubs, but Charles' wife's flight was delayed so they dined without her.

The 41-year-old presenter told how the group dressed in black tie, with many of the men in kilts, and dined on traditional Scottish fish dishes.

She added: "We had a normal conversation, as much as you can with a future king."

Jenna previously had to admit to not wearing underwear after her co-host Hoda Kotb told 'Today's studio audience she had "noticed" right before the show when the pair went to get changed for the programme.

Hoda said: "I just had a little shock with it."

Jenna - who is the daughter of former US president George W. Bush and his wife Laura - exclaimed: "You promised me you wouldn't do this! There's a lot of people here!"

She then jokingly added: "I'm sure my mom has never been more proud."

And the mother-of-three insisted there were "a lot of pros" to not wearing underwear.

She said: "I think it makes a more pretty silhouette! I also think you don't have to pack as much. There's a lot of pros to it!"

However, Hoda insisted there were downsides too, though she could see the benefits.

She said:"It actually does make life a lot easier.

"[But] it's a lot of washing of clothes, over and over."

But that didn't seem to bother Jenna too much: "[Hoda] said, 'Do you wash your clothes' and I said 'Yes, I do.'

"But it's also not like I'm sharing your jeans with you. Though I do steal Savannah [Guthrie]'s pants on occasion."

She then asked Hoda: "And I do want to borrow that red suit of yours. Can I?"

Her pal replied: "Yes, you can, anytime."

Jenna joked: "I'll wear underwear."