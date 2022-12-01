Elon Musk claims he has "resolved the misunderstanding" with Tim Cook.

The Twitter owner - whose $44 billion takeover of the social media platform went through last month - had accused Apple of cutting most of its advertising on Twitter and threatening to remove the Twitter app from the App Store.

On Wednesday (30.12.22), he revealed he had met with Apple CEO Tim Cook to clear the air.

He tweeted: "Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple's beautiful HQ. Good conversation.

"Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the Apple Store.

"Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

However, he didn't clarify whether or not Apple's advertising was discussed.

The row came after other firms started to stepp back from the site following Elon’s content moderation plans, and the Tesla founder had blamed the “massive” dip in ad revenue on people pressuring advertisers to step away from the site that has allowed controversial figures like the former US President Donald Trump, Andrew Tate and rapper Kanye West back on following their removal for inciting violence.

On Monday (28.11.2022), Elon said: "Apple has mostly stopped advertising on Twitter. Do they hate free speech in America?

"What's going on here @tim_cook?

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why.”