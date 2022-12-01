Elon Musk's satellites will be part of a UK trial to give remote homes and companies access to high speed internet.

The Tesla founder's Starlink technology will provide enhanced connectivity packages as part of a government plan to make sure everyone across the country has reliable coverage.

The trial will test how more than 3,000 low-Earth orbit small satellites could help in more than a dozen "very hard to reach" areas.

At first, the rollout will take place in three remote locations - Rievaulx Abbey at North York Moors National Park, Snowdonia National Park and Wasdale Head in the Lake District.

The government will then assess how viable the technology is.

In other recent tests, Starlink has been able to deliver internst speeds of 200 megabits a second, which is found times the UK average of 50Mbps.

Digital Secretary Michelle Donelan has suggested satellites may "be the answer" to helping connect isolated places.

She added: "These trials aim to find a solution to the prohibitively high cost of rolling out cables to far-flung locations."