Victoria Beckham was mentored by Roland Mouret.

The pop star turned fashion designer was shown the ropes of the business by the “kind and generous” 61-year-old legendary designer when he connected her to “a team of people” able to help her create her eponymous high end clothing and beauty brand.

In a new episode of Vogue Visionaries, entitled 'Victoria Beckham and Edward Enninful On Finding Your Fashion Career’, the 48-year-old fashionista said: “Well I was friends with Roland Mouret. At the time we were managed by the same person and Roland mentored me. He was never involved with the design side of things, but he introduced me to a team of people that could support me. And so he really was the reason why I am here now. He was so kind and generous with his time and his advice. So it was Roland really that gave me the tools to turn a dream into a reality.”

Victoria admitted creating clothes has been a lifelong “dream and passion” for her and a career she “wanted to do” before she joined the Spice Girls with Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner.

She said: "Do you know, it was always something that I wanted to do. It was always a passion of mine just because what I desired, I couldn't find out there. And so it wasn't until quite a long time after I finished with the Spice Girls that it was a real possibility. But it was always a dream and a passion."

The ‘I’m Not Such An Innocent Girl’ hitmaker - who has sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with her husband David Beckham, 47 - admitted she “didn’t know any better” when it came to style when asked if she used YouTube as “an archive” of her career and fashion choices.

Victoria said: “Listen, everyone wants to show me them, and everyone wants to know what I think of them. Back then, I didn't know any better. I didn't know the fashion industry. So there was something so sweet and naive about the fact I didn't care. I just expressed myself in that way. That's what is so great about YouTube; anything that you want to watch is so easy to find. It's the most incredible archive.”

Vogue Visionaries is a partnership between British Vogue and YouTube UK. (https://www.vogue.co.uk/arts-and-lifestyle/bc/victoria-beckham-edward-enninful-visionaries).