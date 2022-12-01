Jessica Brown Findlay has given birth to twin boys.

The 33-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Lady Sybil Crawley in 'Downton Abbey' - has revealed via social media that she gave birth to her baby boys on November 5, which is also known as Bonfire Night in the UK.

Alongside a photo of her cradling her sons, Jessica wrote on Instagram: "5.11.22 [fireworks emoji] Our boys! [fireworks emoji] Remember Remember. (sic)"

Jessica - who married her husband, Ziggy Heath, in 2020 - revealed she was pregnant in September.

The actress also previously spoke about her IVF journey and her fertility struggles.

She shared on Instagram: "IVF has made me even more aware of just how much women are capable of and what we can achieve whilst going through pain and heart break.

"Your body is not the enemy. Love it. No matter what. Sending love and support to every woman I have ever met and all the ones I haven’t but know what this is."

Meanwhile, Jessica recently revealed that she struggled to book acting jobs throughout her pregnancy.

The actress announced her pregnancy earlier this year, after undergoing IVF treatment - but Jessica admitted that she hadn't been able to work as much as she hoped, and she also explained that the pandemic had complicated the situation.

Jessica - who previously starred in the comedy-drama movie 'Albatross' and a film adaptation of 'Winter's Tale' - said: "I hoped to work more this side of having babies, but you can't.

"It is very hard to insure pregnant women on set – and since COVID it's become even harder because you are considered even higher risk ... It's shocking."