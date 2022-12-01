Beth Mead likes to keep her makeup “light and natural”.

The Lioness - who has been forced to sit out an indefinite portion of the season due to an ACL injury - believes when it comes to levelling up your beauty regime

The 27-year-old footballer told Glamour magazine: “I try to keep it natural. Appreciate what you look like and enjoy that!

“My tip is if you are using makeup, make sure you use the right shade!”

Beth also deemed flopping “as part and parcel of the game” and waxed about the importance of getting up and “keep going”.

She said: “Failures are part and parcel of the game. What’s important is you go again. We’re strong women and we’re strong enough to keep going and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Lia Wälti, her Arsenal Women teammate loves the ability of slap to give a bit of “fresher” appearance.

The 29-year-old player told the same outlet; “I personally like to have a bit of colour on my face, especially during winter. It can help you make look that little bit fresher!”

The comments from both of the Gooners’ come as the north London side - which is the club of many of the Euro winning side such as Leah Williamson, Lotte Wubben-Joy and Jordan Nobbs - have teamed up with cosmetics brand, IL MAKIAGE.

Dmitri Kaplun, IL MAKIAGE's CEO, said: “Arsenal Women, one of the first and most globally recognised women’s football teams, is shaping the future of the sport every time they step onto the pitch. These incredible athletes personify who the IL MAKIAGE woman is – fierce, powerful, and ground-breaking."

The club’s bosses called the partnership “an exciting moment” in the sport, which has been seeing a rise in popularity the ladies' victory at Wembley in August.

Juliet Slot, Arsenal’s chief commercial officer said: "Arsenal has been at the forefront of women’s football since 1987 and the game is at an exciting moment in its development. The Lionesses’ success has ignited interest from a new community of people, and we are determined to build on this.

“Having the support of fantastic, like-minded partners such as IL MAKIAGE will help us grow women’s football in a sustainable way.”