Dua Lipa thinks the World Cup offers a "really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account".

The 'Cold Heart' hitmaker was unhappy when rumours spread she was set to perform at the opening ceremony for the soccer tournament because the event "really goes against [her] beliefs" due to the Gulf state's human rights policies.

She told Variety: “The World Cup is a really unique opportunity to hold Qatar to account.

"They made pledges on human rights when they signed the deal for the World Cup that have not been satisfactorily met on migrant workers’ rights, women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and freedom of expression — what kind of message does it send if these pledges mean nothing?

“I really have nothing against Qatar, and I hope one day I will get the chance to go there.

“But I didn’t like being amongst speculation that I was going to perform for something that really goes against my beliefs.”

This isn't the first time the 'Levitating' singer has explained why she wouldn't want to be associated with this year's tournament.

She wrote on Instagram: "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar. I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform.

"I will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Sir Rod Stewart previously admitted he had rejected a huge pay-day to perform in the country, insisting it "wasn't right" to go.

He said: "I was actually offered a lot of money, over $1 million, to play there 15 months ago. I turned it down. It’s not right to go. And the Iranians should be out too for supplying arms. Tell you what, supporters have got to watch out, haven’t they?"