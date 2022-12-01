Jennifer Lopez says “it’s too hard to choose” her favourite fashion moment from her career.

The ‘Let’s Get Loud’ hitmaker suggested that people might “think” it would be the “green Versace dress” she wore to 43rd Grammy Awards in 2000 but in actuality the prospect of singling out just one outfit was too hard.

The 53-year-old entertainer told Vogue magazine’s ‘73 Questions’ video series: “I think people would think it was the green Versace dress because it’s the most famous but I would probably have to say…it’s too hard to choose.”

Jennifer labelled the key difference between her California home and her Bronx home is “the size of my closet”.

The ‘Marry Me’ star - who tied the knot with Ben Affleck, 50, earlier this year after they rekindled things in 2021 after calling off their first engagement in 2004 - went on to call her day-to-day dress sense as “very relaxed and kind of tomboyish but with a little bit of sexy in it” and claimed her best beauty secret was “sleep”

Jennifer - who has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex Marc Anthony, 54 - has made many references to the legendary look from the 00s. In 2019, she donned a refreshed edition of the gown on the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week that featured a dramatic train and side cut outs. In addition, When the ‘Jenny From the Block’ hitmaker hosted ‘SNL’, she sang ‘Santa Claus is Coming to Town’ as her opening monologue wearing a tuxedo. However, when the Radio City Rockettes joined her onstage, Jennifer ripped off the tux to show the audience she was sporting the silk chiffon gown underneath.