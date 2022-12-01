Todd and Julie Chrisley are living "every day as if it is their last" before they go to prison.

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' stars were found guilty of 12 counts of tax evasion, bank and wire fraud and conspiracy last month and sentenced to 12 and seven years in jail respectively and they are leaning on their faith for support and guidance ahead of leaving their home and family to start their sentences.

Reading a quote from author Priscilla Shirer, Julie said on their 'Chrisley Confessions' podcast: "Age is just a number, and since we don't know our death date, we have to live every day as if it's our last."

Todd added: "Yesterday doesn't matter. Today is what we have. Tomorrow belongs to God, because we're not promised tomorrow....

"What God calls us through, he will walk us through."

Julie added: "God will call you to do something, and he'll equip you to do it. He'll give you what you need to do it."

Todd is dad to Lindsie, 32, and Kyle, 30, from his first marriage, and he and Julie also have Chase, 26, Savannah 24, and 16-year-old Grayson, and are raising his 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe, and the patriarch noted he and his wife have"fallen short" at times when it comes to setting a good example to their brood.

He reflected: "So where I could've listened and let them explain their position, as dumb as it was going to be, it wasn't going to change what I was going to say, but I could have given them more of a voice to explain their position in."

And Julie admitted she always has the children in her mind while she awaits being taken to prison because she knows they will be looking to their parents to see how they are handling the situation.

She said: "The difficulties I'm going through, how I handle it -- they're watching that as well.

"If I handle it right, they're watching, if I screw it up, they're watching, and so, for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong, because I know they're watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."