The 2023 roadmap for Sonic Frontiers has been revealed, and will bring new modes, new koco and even new playable characters.

According to the announcement, all of this content will be available for free to owners of Sonic Frontiers.

This is an unusual move for the Sonic Team, who rarely offer this much post-launch support for their titles, which perhaps suggest sales have been positive.

The first update in 2023 will bring a Juke Box, a Photo Mode and New Challenge Modes.

The second update will celebrate Sonic’s birthday (which is on June 23, which could be the time this update rolls out), an Open Zone challenge and new Koco.

Finally, the 3rd update will introduce a new story and new playable characters, which seems to be Tails, Knuckles and Amy.

No official dates for the roadmap have been revealed yet.