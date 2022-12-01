Robbie Williams has applied to build a 20-foot fence to separate his and Jimmy Page’s London mansions.

The singer’s bid to erect the divide threatens to reignite his long-running feud with his ‘Led Zeppelin’ guitarist neighbour as the pair have spent years locked in a highly publicised battle over Robbie’s renovations at his Grade II listed £17.5 million home.

Former ‘Take That’ singer Robbie’s plans have included a huge basement with a gym and swimming pool, and his latest application, revealed by The Sun on Thursday (01.12.22), is for a huge trellis fence around the same size as a two-storey house.

The Sun said a statement alongside the new application said: “It has been noted that due to the use of existing wall elements and the significant retention of soil within the plot, wall elevations are low and allow passers-by a view of the garden.

“As part of a proposed landscaping scheme the designer has proposed the use of trellis panels as a low-impact way of increasing the privacy within the garden.

“These will be fixed to the inside of the garden wall using reversible fixings, or to posts cast into the soil in certain where there are no tree root protection zones.

“These will be installed whilst preserving existing planting, and are to be painted in dark grey.

“It is our view that said intervention will have negligible impact on the heritage value of the property... while adding a level of privacy to inhabitants whilst using the garden.”

Robbie, 48, is said by The Sun to have employed The Garden Trellis Company to put together plans for the wall, which will cover the whole back of his property.

Jimmy, 78, has spent years battling against Robbie’s plans to install a “super-basement” under his mansion over fears vibrations from construction could wreck ancient paintings and frescoes at his mansion.

But Robbie, who has returned from America to London with his wife Ayda Field and their four children, was given the go-ahead by council officials for the works after agreeing monitoring devices costing £50,000 would ensure noise levels stayed at a minimum.

Jimmy, who has twice been inducted into the ‘Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’, told council officials in 2018 he would “fight against” what he called a “threat” to his mansion where he has lived since 1972.

Robbie got his extension application approved in 2019 after a five-year battle between the neighbours, but Jimmy won a victory when it was ruled builders could only use hand-held tools to excavate Robbie’s basement, leading to a huge increase in the price of building work for the ‘Angels’ singer.