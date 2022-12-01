Rita Ora and Brandy Norwood will star in Disney+’s upcoming film ‘The Pocketwatch’.

The movie is the new installment in the ‘Descendants’ franchise, again set in the fantasy lands of Auradon and the Isle of the Lost.

Singer Rita, 32, who reportedly secretly married filmmaker Taika Waititi, 47, in the summer, will play the villainous Queen of Hearts who rules over the kingdom of Wonderful, while musician Brandy, 43, is set to reprise her role as Cinderella.

Kylie Cantrall, 17, and Malia Baker, 15, are returning as Red and Chloe for the new film, which is said to be slated for shooting in early 2023.

A description of the project says: “The expansive new story finds polar opposites Red and Chloe crossing paths at a momentous celebration in Auradon when unexpected chaos breaks out.

“In order to prevent an impending coup, they must join forces to travel back in time, via a magical pocket watch created by the Mad Hatter’s son, to stop an event that would lead to grave consequences.”

Filmmaker Jennifer Phan is set to direct and co-executive produce the Disney+ original film, with the script written by Dan Frey and Russell Sommer, while production designer Mark Hofeling who also worked on ‘Descendants’ will come back in the same position for the new project.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said: “With a captivating script and Jennifer Phang’s directorial vision, we’re setting a new high bar of creativity and imagination, with a movie that ups the ante on story, song and dance to entertain young viewers, their families, and the global fan base that grew up with the aspirational story of ‘Descendants’

“We join them in anticipation as we prepare to deliver a great new entertainment experience to Disney+.”