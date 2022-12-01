Hilaria Baldwin has recalled screaming and crying when she suffered a miscarriage at 16 weeks pregnant.

She also told the ‘Witches Anonymous’ podcast about the 2019 trauma she immediately called her husband Alec Baldwin who was on a public bus at the time.

Hilaria, 38, said: “I started to scream. I just didn’t know what to do. I walked many, many, many blocks. I was just crying and walking.”

Revealing how she had a “weird feeling” while going to an ultrasound appointment the day of her miscarriage, she said: “(The ultrasound tech) puts the wand on my belly, and the baby (was) not moving. She was dead.”

Hilaria – who has children Carmen, nine, Rafael, seven, Leonardo, six, Romeo, four, Eduardo, two, Lucia, 21 months, and Ilaria, two months – with Alec, 64, had publicly announced she was pregnant so said she felt the need to immediately update fans on her miscarriage, which she did via a video with daughter Carmen.

She said: “I couldn’t handle people congratulating me, and people write me all the time congratulating me.

“I told my daughter. I hope it wasn’t throwing too much on her plate. But she had to know the truth.”

Hilaria had a separate miscarriage in 2019, which she said led to her decision to have daughter Lucia via a surrogate as she feared she would “kill” the baby.

She added: “I (hought) if I put (the embryo) inside of me, it’s going to be a death sentence.

“I was going to try to house her, just like I tried to house the babies I conceived naturally, and I was going to kill her.”

Hilaria ended up giving birth to son Eduardo five months before Lucia arrived in February 2021.

She recently said “time will tell” when it comes to adding to her brood, telling Us Weekly: “I would have said before (that I’m) definitely done. Seven kids in, I feel like I am. But it’s Alec and me.”