Megan Fox fronting nail polish range with ‘strong sexual energy’ for fiancé Machine Gun Kelly

Published
2022/12/02 01:00 (GMT)

Megan Fox is fronting a nail polish range with a “strong sexual energy” for her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress, 36, has collaborated with the singer, 32, to create a new collection for his lacquer line UN/DN LAQR.

Her gemstone-inspired capsule range includes five colours, all of which fans can find in the $90 ‘Play With Fire Kit’ – a matte top coat called Past Life (bright lapis lazuli blue), Brutal Honesty (malachite green), Twin Flame (ruby red), Deep Breath (iridescent glitter) and Third Eye (lilac purple.)

Megan told Allure about the metallic green being her favourite shade: “It has a strong sexual energy that helps me feel aligned with my heart and my truest desires... colours have A LOT to do with our moods and so I chose colours that will help you to feel centred. Clear. And sexy.”

The green polish is a perfect match for her engagement ring from MGK – a two-stone sparkler designed by Stephen Webster featuring both stars’ birthstones.

They are a diamond for MGK and an emerald for Megan, and are set on magnetic bands inspired by thorns.

The couple often turn up at public events in matching nail art, and last year attended UN/DN LAQR’s launch party chained together by their fingers.

MGK has said his unisex nail polish line was inspired by ancient myths and the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection, Cupid.

He added: “Many of the men in Greek mythology were warriors or soldiers or gods who had used their strength, and then there was Cupid, who was poetic and beautiful.

“I wonder what a world of Cupids (would) look like instead of just people falling into what they think we have to be as ‘men.’”

© BANG Media International

meganfox machinegunkelly cupid

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Queen Elizabeth’s former lady-in-waiting ‘has offered to meet race row charity campaigner’
Elvis Presley’s private plane up for auction
Mel B: ‘James Corden is one of biggest d***heads in showbiz’
Kanye West has ‘love’ for Hitler

Recommended