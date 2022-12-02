Mel B says James Corden is one of the biggest “d***heads” in showbusiness.

The Spice Girl, 47, also named bandmate Geri Halliwell, singer Jessie J – and herself – in a list of the the worst celebrities she knows.

She makes the admission on ‘The Big Narstie Show’, which will be shown on Friday night (02.11.22) on Channel 4.

Big Narstie’s co-host Mo Gilligan asks Mel: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”

The singer replies: “So, there’s a few. James Corden, Geri Halliwell, Jessie J and me!”

When Mo asks: “But Geri, she’s your bandmate?” Mel responds: “I know, I love her to bits but she’s really f****** annoying.”

Narstie chips in: “You said James Corden – what did he do?”

Mel tells him: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting – we all work for the same thing. So you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

It appears she was referring to James’ recent restaurant row.

The presenter admitted he had been “ungracious” during an incident at New York restaurant Balthazar that led to the TV presenter being banned from the venue, with its owner Keith McNally claiming he had been “extremely nasty” to staff on two different occasions.

Mel also talks about her recent alleged interaction with MP Conor Burns, who has denied he met the singer after she suggested they had a conversation in a lift.

When asked on Narstie’s show about her tweet about the politician, Mel said: “Let’s just put it this way, he should have been fired a long time ago.”

Mo added the MP claims to have never met Mel, with the singer replying: “He probably didn’t recognise me, maybe – because Spice Girls are probably not at his front of knowing.”

The MP had told the PA news agency: “I believe I have never met Mel” after he was removed from government and lost the Tory whip over a claim of “serious misconduct”.

It is understood a third party made a complaint about his behaviour towards a man at the Conservative party conference in Birmingham, with the BBC reporting an eyewitness saw the MP touching a young man's thigh at a hotel bar.

Mr Burns said he had not been told the nature of the allegations and accused his party of a “rush to judgement”.

He said: “I will fully cooperate with the party's enquiry and look forward to clearing my name.”

Mel, who was at the Tory conference to campaign for domestic abuse survivors, tweeted the MP in response to his statement, saying: “Really?? You’re shocked about this complaint??? Let me remind you what you said me in lift..... .”

Mel still has not clarified what she meant.

‘The Big Narstie Show’ is on Channel 4 at 11.05pm, also featuring guests Jordan Stephens, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid and Billy Billingham from ‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’.