Toby Keith is staying positive and looking to the future following his diagnosis with stomach cancer.

The 61-year-old country singer went public with his health crisis back in June revealing he was diagnosed with the illness in autumn 2021 and planned to step away from music to focus on undergoing surgery as well as rounds of chemo and radiation therapy.

He's now given his first interview since sharing his cancer news and insisted he's doing well. Speaking on the CMT Hot 20 Countdown, he explained: "I'm thinking about getting back into fighting shape. I need a little bit of time to just rest up and heal up.

"It's pretty debilitating to have to go through all that, but as long as everything stays hunky-dory, then we'll look at something good in the future."

The interview comes a month after the singer returned to performing by making a surprise appearance at Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Lexington, Kentucky to belt out songs including 'I Love This Bar' and Lynyrd Skynard classic 'Sweet Home Alabama'.

Days later he was honoured with the BMI Icon Award at the 2022 BMI Awards.

In a statement released over the summer, Toby revealed he'd been undergoing treatment for six months. He announced on his Twitter and Instagram accounts: "I've spent the last six months receiving chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. "So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family."

He cancelled a number of shows during the year to give himself time to focus on his health battle.