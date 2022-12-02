Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter.

The controversial rapper only had his account on the platform reinstated last month after he was blocked in October for anti-Semitic tweets, but following a lengthy rant on Thursday (01.12.22), new owner Elon Musk has clarified he's been removed again because of messages deemed an "incitement to violence".

Elon tweeted: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

And he later added: "Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me being hosed by Ari.

"Frankly, I found those pics to be helpful motivation to lose weight!"

Earlier in the day, the 'Jesus Walks' hitmaker had used his account to pledge support to Balenciaga amid the criticism the fashion house has faced for a BDSM ad campaign featuring children.

He wrote: “I stand by Balenciaga and denounce all witch hunts and I cancel cancel culture Jesus is King Ending trafficking doesn’t start or end with a fashion campaign for Christ Sake.

“Never turn our backs Demna and the Balenciaga family for life Cancel cancel culture Jesus please heal.”

The 45-year-old rapper had also shared a text exchange between himself and the firm's creative director, Demna Gvasalia, in which the designer urged Kanye to ask his fans to "stop Denma hate", to which he replied: “Love cures everything, Love Denma.”

Kanye then posted: "God loves Balenciaga Love is the answer Jesus is the answer Praying for all of the innocent artist and beautiful humans who make clothing that had nothing to do with the adds Peoples grandmothers work their or Christ sake.(sic)"

The 'Stronger' hitmaker - who has four children with wife Kim Kardashian - insisted the backlash against Balenciaga wouldn't end the sex trafficking of children and claimed porn had "destroyed" his own family.

He wrote: "Remove any and all forms of pornography from Twitter and every platform Pornography is the product of pediphilia When grown men look at porn they are watching someone’s daughter relive trauma for money.

“The use of Porn destroyed my family but Jesus will heal everything.”

In addition, Kanye shared a logo that appeared to be a mix of the Star of David and a Swastika, which was deleted shortly afterwards for "violating Twitter rules".

The Yeezy designer then announced on Donald Trump's Truth Social app that his account had been limited for 12 hours, before Elon clarified the star had been suspended.