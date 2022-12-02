David Harbour was asked to audition for Madonna's 2011 movie W.E. because she thought he was "sexy".

The 47-year-old 'Stranger Things' actor has opened up about the "crazy" process he went through after being invited to try out for a part in the singer-turned-director's 2011 royal drama 'W.E.' - which told the story of King Edward VIII's love affair with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', David explained: "It was a crazy thing. It was a real cloak-and-dagger type of experience."

David was not told anything about the movie before the audition as the casting director informed him the project was "top secret" and he was convinced he was being courted by a powerhouse moviemaker like Ridley Scott or Martin Scorsese.

He went on: "I got a call from a casting director that I knew very well saying they're putting together a top-secret movie read through, but you just have to show up at the St. Regis [hotel] and go in this room, and all will be revealed. And I was like, 'This is really weird and creepy' ... And so all weekend, I was literally thinking about Ridley Scott and Martin Scorsese."

The only thing the actor was told was that the director had watched his sex scene in 2008 film 'Revolutionary Road' and thought he was "sexy".

David then added: "I show up at the St. Regis, and I get in the room, and there's a bunch of other New York actors there, and in walks Madonna, who's directing this movie. The first thing that flooded over me, I was like, 'Wow, Madonna thinks I'm sexy.'

He explained he was overwhelmed by the experience because he'd had a crush on the pop superstar since the 1980s and even though he didn't get the part, he did land an invitation to Madonna's birthday party.

David said of the experience: "[It was] one of the coolest things I've ever done ... She came in, and she was in like this gorgeous, emerald dress. And then the party started, and she put on sweatpants, and they just cranked Madonna music. I danced with Madonna to Madonna music. On my headstone, that is it!"