Vince Vaughn has a "fun idea" for a 'Dodgeball' sequel but he will only move forward with the project if it feels "right".

The actor has opened up about plans for a potential follow-up to his 2004 movie and admitted his co-star Ben Stiller is "in the same boat" when it comes to plotting a return - insisting they won't make the film unless it's "funny".

He told The Hollywood Reporter: " They've always talked about these things forever and I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes.

"I think Ben [Stiller] is open to doing it, I think he's in the same boat as me actually which is if it's a really fun and great idea then that's fun, but if it's just something to go do it again then why?

"I think for all of us if it feels right and it's funny, it would be something to go back to, and if it's not, it's just another idea getting kicked around."

Vince went on to explain he's been cautious about signing up to sequels of his hit movies as he doesn't want to revive films just for the sake of it.

He added: "I've had so many movies that I've been fortunate with and I never jumped into the sequels for that reason. Because I always felt like if you're just doing it because you think it's a way to get an audience, the problem is you're not going to feel good on the other side of it. So we've waited and I'm sure one of them will make sense, there's some continuation that will work."

It comes after Vince's co-star Justin Long gave his thoughts on the sequel plans and revealed he was worried Stiller might be having reservations about it.

He told ComicBook.com: "So I had just been around Vince a lot, and Vince had been telling me that he has this great idea for a sequel. "I don't know if he had yet pitched it to Ben, but I kind of set up the pitch, I felt like I should facilitate the pitch. "Of course I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much that. "It's very risky, you don't wanna s*** on the original, you want something just as good. "So I think [Ben is] a little wary of that, of trying to recreate something that was very specific to that time, but I hope he comes around on it."