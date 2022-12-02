The Prince and Princess of Wales braved plunging temperatures to tour the city of Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday (01.12.22).

The couple are in the US city ahead of the Earthshot Prize ceremony on Friday (02.12.22) and during the second day of their trip, they wrapped up warm to walk around Boston's Piers Park and view the Boston Harbor Defenses where they learned about the history of the area and how it is now threatened by rising sea levels.

William was seen keeping his hands in his pockets during the day, with the royal telling onlookers: "I don't want to be rude. I'm keeping them in my pockets. When I can feel them again they come back out" before adding: "We’re better in cold weather rather than hot weather, so it’s fine."

The royals were accompanied by Reverend Mariama White-Hammond - who spoke at the Earthshot Prize launch event on Wednesday (30.11.22).

During the outing, William is said to have told onlookers: "We might come back when it's a bit warmer. It's beautiful along the waterfront."

During the day, the couple also visited Greentown Labs - a climate technology start-up incubator - in the town of Somerville where they were told about the company's dedication to helping businesses which tackle the climate crisis.

On their way out, they were greeted by an eight-year-old named Henry who dressed as a Buckingham Palace guard and handed Catherine a bouquet of flowers .

Later in the day, the royals visited non-profit organisation Roca which supports disadvantaged young people in the nearby city of Chelsea. They sat with a group of counsellors and young people who had been helped by the organisation.