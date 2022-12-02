Keshia Knight Pulliam is pregnant.

The former 'Cosby Show' actress - who already has five-year-old daughter Ella with former partner Edgerton Hartwell - is expecting her first child with husband Brad James, she revealed on Thursday (01.12.22).

Keshia, 43, shared a Boomerang of herself and her husband, showing off her bump in a purple and red clingy sweater dress ahead of her appearance on 'The Tamron Hall Show'.

She captioned her post: "Oh Baby Baby!! Baby James coming 2023!! [love emojis] (sic)"

Keshia later explained she and Brad had decided to wait to announce their news publicly because of her previous miscarriage but it "felt so good" to finally share.

She told Tamron : “Not that I’ve been trying to hide it, but when you’ve had a miscarriage, when you’ve gone through this journey, you want to just enjoy this moment and want to make sure that everything is OK,” she told Hall, adding that she “feels so good” their secret is finally out.

The 'New Orleans Noel' star said her daughter is "so excited to be a big sister" and "talks to the baby regularly", but she's also been anxious because she has been "on this journey too".

Keshia recalled Ella asked: "Mommy, is the baby going to stay with us this time? Is it going to stay?"

And she said the youngster is "so happy" to know "everything is going well" with her pregnancy.

The actress - who married Brad in September 2021 - recently spoke of how the COVID-19 pandemic affected her plans to have another baby.

She said: "I was 41 at the time and knew that I wanted another kid, but I knew that it wasn't right now.

"I began the process of freezing my eggs, and then literally the day that I was supposed to start my meds is when, as a result of the pandemic, they shut down all elective medical procedures. So, I was unable to continue.

"I think a lot of people didn't realise that, with the world shutting down in the pandemic, it didn't just affect your ability to go to the mall, or to do sporting events the way you want to, but it definitely affected a lot of people from a medical standpoint.

"People were unable to get mammograms and cancer surgery [which] were very much needed.

"It's crazy that preserving your right and your ability to have a baby is considered elective. It shouldn't. It should be an option that's given to all women."