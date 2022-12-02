Frank Vallelonga Jr. has been found dead.

The body of the 60-year-old actor - who was known for playing his real-life uncle Rudy Vallelonga in 'Green Book' - was found outside of a building in the Bronx area of New York earlier this week, it has been confirmed.

His manager, Melissa Prophet, simply said in a statement: "I can sadly confirm this is true."

A cause of death has not been released but 35-year-old Steven Smith has been arrested and charged with concealment of a human corpse.

The NYPD said: "The investigation remains ongoing at this time."

Officers were alerted to an "unconscious male" at 3.50am on Monday (28.11.22) and discovered the actor "unconscious and unresponsive, on the ground at the location".

The following day, Smith was arrested, with a spokesperson telling the New York Post newspaper that he was allegedly seen on surveillance video dumping the body from a car outside a sheet-metal manufacturing factory.

He is said to have confessed while being interrogated about another case that is currently under investigation.

However, Smith denied any involvement in the actor's death, reportedly insisting he had never met him before and that: "That dude was dead already."

While Frank's body showed no signs of obvious trauma and the medical examiner is still working to establish a cause of death, sources told the outlet preliminary findings suggested an overdose.

At the time of his death, Frank was believed to be working with his brother Nick Vallelonga - who also starred in 'Green Book' and co-wrote and produced the film - on a new movie called 'That's Amore'.