Drew Barrymore is dating again.

The 47-year-old actress has been single since divorcing Will Kopelman - the father of her daughters Olive, 10, and eight-year-old Frankie - in 2016 but she's now looking for love after growing "worried" she had got "too good" at being by herself.

Speaking to guest Whoopi Goldberg on her 'Drew Barrymore Show', the host said: "The last time you were here, we both were single. You weren't dating. Are you dating now? I am.

"Because it had been so many years, I started to get a little worried, like I'm too good at being alone."

'The View' co-host was then asked if she'd consider dating again but the 67-year-old star replied: "For good, no."

She then offered Drew some advice about being back on the market.

She said: "Maybe a hit-and-run is a better way to go, for now, until you say to yourself, 'Now I really want someone to just be part of this.'

"Right now, that may not be what you're looking for, which is probably why you're doing fine."

The '50 First Dates' star admitted in October she hasn't been "intimate" with anyone since her marriage ended.

Reflecting on how her attitude to sex has changed over the years, she wrote: "At nearly 48 I have very different feelings about intimacy than I did growing up.

"I did not have role model parents and I engaged with people in grown up ways since a tender age! I was looking for companionship! validation! excitement! pleasure! hedonism! fun! And adventures!!

"Now, because I can’t get in the time machine and change my history. So I now choose to look at it through a positive lens, which is that I lived! I lived a very rich full life.

"However, after two kids and a separation from their father that has made me cautious, I have had the pleasure of shifting my focus when it comes to love for myself and my two daughters. I know that does not include a man nor has it for a while."

Drew insisted it has been a "pleasure" to take the time to focus on herself and her children.

She continued: "And since entering life as a single mom, I have not been able to have an intimate relationship. I have had the honour and a pleasure to actually work on myself and learn what parenting is, again something I was not exactly clear on growing up and I’ve had many learning curves thrown my way. I’ve been intimidated. I’ve been triumphant. I’ve been asked to be educated in every way I can be."