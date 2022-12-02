The new 'Indiana Jones' movie has been given a title.

The fifth installment in the action adventure franchise will be called 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'.

Disney have unveiled the first official trailer for the movie which features flashbacks that de-age Harrison Ford and the return of classic characters such as Sallah (John Rhys-Davies).

The film – which will be Harrison Ford's final outing as Indy and is being released in June 2023 – is set in 1969 and the plot centres on Indy suspecting that some of the Nazi scientists brought to the US to help out in the Space Race could be secretly sabotaging the country.

Indy's suspicions are proven right because former Nazi and current NASA scientist Voller (Mads Mikkelsen) is plotting to use the moon landing to reset the world as he sees fit.

Harrison has promised that the new movie will be his final film as Indy and has teased a "really human story".

The 80-year-old star said earlier this year: "We have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.

"This is it! I will not fall down for you again."

James Mangold has taken over from Steven Spielberg behind the camera on the movie and explained his bold creative choice to de-age Ford for the flick's opening sequence.

He said: "I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven (Lucas and Spielberg) old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast.

"And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn't experience the change between the 40s and 60s as an intellectual conceit, but literally experiences the buccaneering spirit of those early days... and then the beginning of now."