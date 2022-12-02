Lindsey Buckingham has paid tribute to his "sister" Christine McVie following her death earlier this week.

The 73-year-old singer-and-guitarist describe the loss of his former Fleetwood Mac bandmate - who passed away on Wednesday (30.11.22) following a short illness - as "profoundly heartbreaking" and admitted he feels "very lucky" to have known and worked with her.

He wrote on Instagram: “Christine McVie’s sudden passing is profoundly heartbreaking. Not only were she and I part of the magical family of Fleetwood Mac, to me Christine was a musical comrade, a friend, a soul mate, a sister.

“For over four decades, we helped each other create a beautiful body of work and a lasting legacy that continues to resonate today.

"I feel very lucky to have known her.”

But Lindsey - who was a member of Fleetwood Mac from 1975 to 1987 and 1997 to 2018 - thinks Christine's spirit will "live on" thanks to her work.

He added: "Though she will be deeply missed, her spirit will live on through that body of work and that legacy."

The musician's tribute came shortly after Fleetwood Mac's Stevie Nicks spoke movingly about her friend's death.

She tweeted: "A few hours ago I was told that my best friend in the whole world since the first day of 1975, had passed away.

"I didn't even know she was ill... until late Saturday night.

"I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London - but we were told to wait. (sic)"

Stevie explained that she was eager to sing for her bandmate one last time.

She shared: "So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over.

"I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so, I'm singing to her now. I always knew I would need these words one day."

The 'Edge of 17' hitmaker then wrote the lyrics to 'Hallelujah' by Haim, a song that centres on the death of a friend.