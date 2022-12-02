Heather Morris was confronted about her eating disorder by Naya Rivera.

The former 'Glee' actress told how her struggles escalated when the success of the musical TV series led to a concert tour and her late co-star - who died in a boating accident in July 2020 - soon noticed she wasn't eating any of the food being served to the cast on the road.

Appearing on the 'And That's What You REALLY Missed' podcast, Heather told former 'Glee' co-stars Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale: "I had developed an eating disorder. I stopped getting my period. I was so in my head about food and what it was doing for me..

"I can't remember exactly what [Naya] was saying, but she was approaching me about my eating disorder because I know she herself had eating disorders, and she was very open about it in her book. So, she of course was the first to speak up about it."

But although Heather knew her friend had good intentions, she "blew it off" and told her pal she was OK, and the pair never discussed the topic again.

Heather said: "That's who she was. She was just always ready to talk about it."

Jenna agreed: "To face things head on."

In July 2021, Heather marked the first anniversary of Naya's death with a tattoo tribute featuring a quote from one of her pal's final Twitter posts.

It reads: “Tomorrow is not promised."

Naya's full tweet was: “No matter the year, circumstance, or strifes everyday you’re alive is a blessing. make the most of today and every day you are given. tomorrow is not promised. (sic)"

Alongside a series of snaps of the actress, her new arm inking, and a video of her being tattooed by L Garza of Iron Ink Los Angeles, Heather wrote on Instagram: “It hasn’t gotten easier to write a caption. You are the brightest star in my eyes, Naya Rivera. I’m so grateful GOD LAYED A HAND and brought us together as best friends, mom friends, scene partners, and everything in between.

“Your legacy lives on in kindness and being ‘that sassy queen’ in my eyes. I love you forever bebe girl (sic)"