Lockdown was a career turning point, says Jourdan Dunn

Published
2022/12/02 11:15 (GMT)

Jourdan Dunn reassessed her career amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old model shot to international stardom on the catwalk - but Jourdan admits that the pandemic was a turning point in her career.

She shared: "I started asking myself the big questions, like what is my purpose? The pandemic was the perfect time to do a deep dive. I thought, you’ve got this time. How are you going to use it?"

Jourdan came to feel disenchanted with the fashion industry over a period of time.

She said: "I was at a stage where I was like, this doesn’t feel meaningful for me any more. I feel like I’m not expressing the different parts of Jourdan. There’s so much more."

Jourdan actually had a passion for acting before she "knew anything about fashion", and the catwalk star is thrilled to have been cast in the ITV drama 'Riches'.

She told ES Magazine: "Acting is something that I’ve always wanted to do, since I was a kid, way before I knew anything about fashion. I was always in front of the mirror at my grandma’s house, acting out different scenarios."

Jourdan now feels as though she's finally "becoming the woman [she] always wanted to be".

Despite this, she still feels amazed by what she's already managed to achieve in her life.

The model - who has a 12-year-old son called Riley - said: "When I’m on set doing a TV show, or in Paris for a day … if you’d have told me this would be my life I would’ve been like, 'What the hell? No way. Me?' So it’s exciting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I always wanted to be."

© BANG Media International

jourdandunn

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Christina Hall 'exhausted' by drama over son's Instagram pictures
Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers looking for a new man with 'abs'
Will Smith thinks he's in the 'greatest period' of parenting
Snoop Dogg hails Skims' 'super soft outfits'

Recommended