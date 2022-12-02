Jourdan Dunn reassessed her career amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 32-year-old model shot to international stardom on the catwalk - but Jourdan admits that the pandemic was a turning point in her career.

She shared: "I started asking myself the big questions, like what is my purpose? The pandemic was the perfect time to do a deep dive. I thought, you’ve got this time. How are you going to use it?"

Jourdan came to feel disenchanted with the fashion industry over a period of time.

She said: "I was at a stage where I was like, this doesn’t feel meaningful for me any more. I feel like I’m not expressing the different parts of Jourdan. There’s so much more."

Jourdan actually had a passion for acting before she "knew anything about fashion", and the catwalk star is thrilled to have been cast in the ITV drama 'Riches'.

She told ES Magazine: "Acting is something that I’ve always wanted to do, since I was a kid, way before I knew anything about fashion. I was always in front of the mirror at my grandma’s house, acting out different scenarios."

Jourdan now feels as though she's finally "becoming the woman [she] always wanted to be".

Despite this, she still feels amazed by what she's already managed to achieve in her life.

The model - who has a 12-year-old son called Riley - said: "When I’m on set doing a TV show, or in Paris for a day … if you’d have told me this would be my life I would’ve been like, 'What the hell? No way. Me?' So it’s exciting to feel like I’m becoming the woman I always wanted to be."