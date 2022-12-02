Snoop Dogg loves Skims' "comfy outfits".

The 51-year-old rap star and his family feature in a new campaign for Kim Kardashian's fashion brand, and Snoop has admitted to loving their outfits.

The 'Drop It Like It’s Hot' hitmaker - who has kids Cori, 23, Julian, 24, Cordell, 25, and Corde, 28 - said in a statement: "I feel so blessed that three generations of my family were able to come together for the Skims holiday campaign! It’s the first time we’ve been featured in a campaign all together and we all loved the super soft, comfy outfits."

Snoop - whose real name is Calvin Broadus - has promised that his family will be wearing "matching Skims" over Christmas.

He said: "The Broadus family will definitely be wearing matching Skims this holiday season!"

Kim, 42, launched her Skims brand in 2019.

And the brunette beauty previously revealed that she's always been focused on providing "comfort and glamour" to her customers.

Speaking about her shapewear company, Kim explained: "I’m very minimal but practical.

"When I said I wanted seamless shapewear, everyone looked and thought that I was crazy. The thing that always bothered me [with other brands] was that there would be a seam up the front. You would have this really tight dress and then see this seam, defeating the purpose of wearing something that is supposed to look like there is nothing underneath.

"I’m all about comfort and glamour at the same time. I always think you can do it all, so why not have everything that you need as far as your products?"