Christina Hall feels "exhausted" by all the drama drama over son's Instagram pictures.

The 39-year-old TV star has been going through a bitter custody dispute with her ex Ant Anstead over care of their little boy and she recently wiped Hudson from her public profiles - only posing pictures of him with his face obscured in a move which many assumed was connected to the court battle.

However, Christina has now explained it is her choice not to feature Hudson online. In a note posted on Instagram, she wrote: "This will be the last time I talk about this … Since there is so much confusion and false info about Hudson’s photos.

"People on here telling me, 'She was never told she couldn’t post' … Umm correct … I never said that!

"I was NOT told I could no longer post Hudson … I was NOT told anything by a judge because I was never in front of a judge. I CHOSE and choose not to post Hudson because I was exhausted with Instagram being used as a tool against me."

She went on to insist the decision has nothing to do with Instagram advertising and there were many other factors at play.

Christina added: "This has nothing to do with ads, people need to wrap their heads around the fact that none of this actually has to do with advertisements. This is about CONTROL.

"There are many things that I was no longer ok with. Instagram was being used a s tool against me to judge the kind of mom I was and I was sick of it. Every photo posted of Hudson on my story or main page was being screen shot and picked apart. So that is why I am choosing not to post Hudson. Now the 'know it alls' can go back to his page please. Thank you."

Christina's note came after she shared a picture if herself with her husband Josh, sons Hudson, three, and Brayden, seven, and daughter Taylor, 12, in Tennessee where they were celebrating Thanksgiving.

Many of her fans noticed Hudson was in the picture but his face was obscured by an emoji.

Ant had previously declared his opposition to Hudson appearing in Christina's reality show in court papers filed as part of their custody dispute. In paperwork obtained by US Weekly, he wrote: "Putting aside the obvious pressures of working within a TV production environment, children involved in television production often have lingering issues that affect their welfare, worldview, and self-image, leaving them diminished and dependent upon the perceived approval of others for their self-worth ... "One of my many fears of Hudson being forced to film reality TV is the possibility that public ridicule over seemingly benign content becomes insurmountably humiliating." Christina vehemently denied claims she was "exploiting" her son. In a subsequent court filing, she declared: "I have never exploited our son Hudson. He appeared in a few of my own Instagram ads that each took less than 5 minutes to film. I have all the footage and they were all fun activities that he enjoyed doing, such as a playing with toys or making cookies. These were organic moments in Hudson’s eyes. Nothing was forced and they were filmed with a cell phone, not a production team." The former couple filed for divorce last year and their fight over custody kicked off in April after the 'Wheeler Dealers' host filed for full custody of Hudson. Christina married Josh Hall in April and Ant is now dating Hollywood actress Renee Zellweger.