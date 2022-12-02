Armie Hammer's ex Elizabeth Chambers is looking for "trust" and "abs" in her search for a new man.

The 40-year-old TV star and bakery chain owner is celebrating her "new beginning" since splitting from the actor in 2020 after a decade of marriage and she's revealed what she's looking for in a future partner

During an appearance on 'Entertainment Tonight', the mother-of-two said: "We're doing really well. Things are great now, coming into the holiday season. It feels definitely like a new beginning and like a really good space."

When asked about her requirements for a potential new man, she said: "It's finding somebody who you feel that you can trust and, for me, like, you really reevaluate what's important to you. Trust is the most important thing to me - and abs. No, I'm kidding, but also, not kidding."

Elizabeth has a son and a daughter with her ex Armie and she said they are happy and "well-adjusted" despite their parents going through a divorce.

She added: "You know, the beauty of children and the beauty of protecting them as parents is that there hasn't been a low for them. There really hasn't. And I think that's our job as parents is to protect their innocence and protect their youth, whatever that looks like.

"If that means crying in the shower at 1 a.m. so they can't hear you, then fine ... It's not lying to them. It's actually like strength and processing ... I'm really just very grateful for the way that our process personally unfolded."

She went on to insist her Christian faith has helped her through the darker moments, saying: "I do believe that everything is happening according to God's will and I think there's nothing that we can't handle and I'm excited what God has in store for me."