Ben Affleck has criticised Netflix for their "assembly line process" of film production.

The 50-year-old actor has launched the production company Artists Equity with his friend Matt Damon and has revealed that he wants to focus on smaller dramas rather than action blockbusters as he questioned the streaming giant for focusing on "quantity" over quality.

Speaking at the New York Times' Dealbook Summit, Ben said: "If you ask (Netflix co-CEO and chairman) Reed Hastings... he'd say, 'Hey, we went for quantity to establish a footprint.'

"I'm sure there's wisdom in that and I'm sure they had a great strategy, but I would have said, 'How are we going to make 50 great movies? How is that possible?' There's no committee big enough. There aren't enough – you just can't do it."

The 'Deep Water' star continued: "It's a thing that requires attention and dedication and work and resists the assembly line process.

"(Netflix's head of original films) Scott Stuber is a really talented, smart guy who I really like... but it's an impossible job."

Ben explained that a big motivation of his is to make the audience "care" about what they are watching on screen.

He said: "There's bigger audience for action movies than there is for small dramas. I get that. Certain genres play more broadly and you can't not be mindful of that. But let's do a good one, let's surprise the audience, let's make them care about it."

Ben and Matt unveiled plans for Artists Equity last month and are looking to create "entrepreneurial partnerships" with filmmakers.

Affleck, who will be CEO of the company, said: "Artists Equity was conceived from Matt’s and my longtime passion for the art of storytelling and our shared desire to help creators deliver on their vision, as we have been fortunate to do throughout our careers.

"The entertainment industry is defined by great partnerships – writers, directors, producers, crew, actors – and throughout my career I have learned that collaboration is what drives success. Our goal with Artists Equity is to build a creator-focused studio that can optimise the production process with shared participation in the commercial success of projects."