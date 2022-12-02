David Wise, Grant Kirkhope, and Kevin Bayliss have released a gaming-themed song for Christmas.

The composer trio - who worked on the music for titles such as 'GoldenEye 007, Banjo-Kazooie, Donkey Kong 64, and Perfect Dark, for developer 'Rare' - have created a festive tune called 'A Video Gaming Christmas' as RetroFusion.

Grant tweeted: "I always wanted to do a cheesy Xmas tune in the grand tradition of the UK Xmas hits that were huge when I was a teenager. This year it happened, with @David_Wise and @Kev_Bayliss You're only allowed to listen if you're wearing a Santa hat, it's obligatory!"

The song premiered on YouTube on Thursday (01.12.22) with a graphics video that features imagery inspired by the pixelated nature of classic video games and the lyrics speak of longing for a Christmas spent playing video games with a loved one while despairing at the ever-changing face of technology.

The description reads: "The ULTIMATE CHRISTMAS SONG for VIDEO GAMERS!

Created by legendary video game composers David Wise and Grant Kirkhope, and Video Game Artist - Kev Bayliss, this RETRO-FUSION song should be at the top of your Christmas Tree!!"

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4tm3t7oOd4