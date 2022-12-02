Netflix aiming to be 'big leader' in video games

2022/12/02 13:00 (GMT)

Netflix is aiming to be the "big leader" in video games.

The streaming giant - which offers a vast amount of film and television programming to 223 million subscribers worldwide - is set to be heavily investing in video games at some point in the future, according to CEO Reed Hastings.

He told Vox: "Talk to us after we’re a big leader in games. We have a lot of investment to do in games!"

Last month, it was revealed that Netflix are now now gearing up to launch a series of games with developer Ubisoft, including a new 'Assasins' Creed.'

In a statement, Netflix said: "The first game in the partnership will be a sequel to 'Valiant Hearts', the World War I-set puzzle-adventure. Directed by the team behind the first game, the new story will launch in January 2023. Also coming in 2023 is a new Mighty Quest for Epic Loot, which will bring Netflix members a rogue-lite-inspired hack-and-slash adventure. Finally, there’s big news for Assassin’s Creed fans: in addition to the live-action Assassin’s Creed series being developed for Netflix, an original Assassin’s Creed mobile game is in the works as well."

