Britney Spears posed in a wedding veil and declare she has married herself in a bizarre Instagram post.

The 40-year-old pop superstar - who wed her partner Sam Asghari in June - posed in a bridal-style white gown with a lace veil on her head in a series of pictures posted on social media on Thursday night (01.12.22) and in the caption the star joked she had tied the knot for a second time this year.

She wrote: "Yeah … I married myself. I got bored, liked my veil and said IS THIS CRAZY ??? OR IS THERE SOMETHING TO IT???"

However, she went on to clarify she is still married to Sam, adding: "Psss yes but I’m still married to hubby too!!!"

Britney's latest update came shortly after she sparked an online mystery by hitting out at an unnamed celebrity - calling them a "piece of s***" in a candid Instagram message.

The 'Toxic' singer - who has become estranged from her family since a conservatorship that was governed by them was terminated in 2021 - took to Instagram on Sunday (27.11.22) to "finally" express her feelings. Alongside an image of a mystery woman wearing dark glasses, she wrote on Instagram: "SUP BIRDS !!! Come on b****, clap back at me for two minutes … My own party !!! Smartest one … VERY GOOD !!! You’re such a classy famous person you piece of s*** … I finally said it !!! Shade!!! I’m only human … what can I say F***YOU !!! [sic]"

Britney did not name the person she was referring to in the post.