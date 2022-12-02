Billy Porter's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame "came out of nowhere".

The 'Pose' actor was honoured with the accolade during a ceremony on Thursday (01.12.22) and he admitted it was a "beautiful" moment for him because it wasn't something he had ever expected.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "You know, I have to say, with as huge as the dreams have been for me, I wasn’t thinking about a star.

"It just wasn’t a part of the conversation, it’s so magical and it just came out of nowhere and that’s what makes it so beautiful and it’s just such a surprise."

Billy was joined at the ceremony by his husband Adam Smith and several family members, including his sister Martha Mary Ford, who gave a speech in honour of the 53-year-old star in place of their mother, who was unable to attend.

The actor told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like this star is a representation of a body of work, a life’s work and she’s been in my life the whole time. She’s the one that can speak the most truth of my life in this moment on my behalf. It’s really special to have her here and I love that we’re so close."

The 'Anything's Possible' filmmaker credits a piece of advice he was given early in his career for his success.

He said: “Just be raw, be authentic. And let the chips fall where they may.”

Billy already has Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards to his name, and joked he's "working on" winning an Oscar to achieve EGOT status.

He quipped: "I’m working. I have movies coming out. We’ll see … I’m working on it."

And it's not just movies keeping the star busy.

He said: "I’m working on my music. I’m continuing to be creative and just doing the due."