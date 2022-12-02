Jack Grealish thinks it is "good" he's staying with the England squad during the World Cup and not his family.

The 27-year-old striker thinks it helps to bond the team by spending so much time together in Qatar, and he also enjoys the fact he can relax and unwind after the games with his loved ones.

He said: “We don’t see them much, but whilst we’re here, I think some of the countries are with their families, staying with them, we’re not, which is good… not good, obviously we want to see them, but I think it’s good to have the team together and it’s nice we can go and see them after the games, to spend some time with them, especially when it’s a good result."

The Manchester City forward's younger sister Hollie has cerebral palsy and is visually impaired, so can't see him in action, but she has been going to the games to soak up the atmosphere.

He said: “It’s nice vibes and obviously with my little sister, she’s been to the games but she can only see from here to them sofas over there, she’d never be able to, like, see me or anything, because she’s obviously visually impaired, but obviously it’s just nice to go and spend time with them after because she gets it but she obviously can’t watch the game and stuff so she just sits there on her iPad.

"She’s addicted to 'Coronation Street', so she watches 'Coronation Street' from 1998, Kirk on there is about 10 years old, he’s about 40 now, isn’t he? So she just watches 'Coronation Street' all the time on her ipad.”

When Jack scored against Iran, he performed a celebratory dance he'd agreed with 12-year-old Finlay Fischer, a fan who also has cerebral palsy, and he insisted the gesture came naturally to him because he has a "good heart" and wanted to do something "nice" for the youngster.

He told reporters: “That’s natural, I don’t do that for any clout or whatever. I do that because that’s what I feel I’m good at sometimes, because I can relate to it, with my little sister.

"It was a nice thing for him as well. He’ll go back to school and he’ll probably be quite popular. I think it ended up being so nice and quite emotional. That’s just the way I’ve been brought up.

"I know I’ve been brought up well. I’ve got a good heart, I think I have. Obviously I’ve done stupid stuff in my life but I think everything that I do good is from my heart.”