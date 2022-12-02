SpaceX can only launch a quarter of their revamped Starlink network, say the FCC.

The Federal Communications Commission has ruled that the Elon Musk-helmed scheme - which seeks to give wireless internet via satellites - has to pared down the amount of dishes it intends to launch into the sky.

According to the US-based regulation body, they will be only be able to deploy 7,500 satellites instead of their planned 29,988, which would be roughly five times bigger than the total number of the current functioning dishes.

In the decision to the 2020 application, the FCC said: “This limited grant and associated conditions will protect other satellite and terrestrial operators from harmful interference and maintain a safe space environment, promoting competition and protecting spectrum and orbital resources for future use.

“To address concerns about orbital debris and space safety, we limit this grant to 7,500 satellites only, operating at certain altitudes”

The compromised permission comes as the space exploration outfit will put 7,518 satellites from their unpursued V-band satellite project.

The FCC said: “This means our action today does not increase the total number of satellites SpaceX is authorized to deploy, and in fact slightly reduces it, as compared to the total number of satellites SpaceX would potentially have deployed otherwise.”

The FCC has also instructed SpaceX to collaborate with NASA, the National Science Foundation and other observatories to stop them messing with other scientific projects.

The new Starlink devices have been ordered to use “no more than one satellite beam” while “in the same frequency in the same or overlapping areas at a time”.