Pele has played down concerns about his latest hospital stay.

Concerns were raised for the footballing legend earlier this week after it was reported that he had been admitted to hospital in Sao Paulo with "general swelling" and a heart issue.

The 82-year-old sporting icon has been battling cancer since having a tumour removed from his colon last year but has moved to allay fears about his health.

In an Instagram post that featured an image of a tribute to him at the World Cup in Qatar, Pele wrote: "Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit.

"It’s always nice to receive positive messages like this.

"Thanks to Qatar for this tribute and to everyone who sends me good vibes."

Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento had said that his hospital visit was not an emergency and reports from Brazil confirmed that the three-time World Cup winner was "stable" at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo.

A note from the hospital said: "After medical evaluation, the patient was taken to a common room, without the need for hospitalisation in a semi-intensive unit or ICU.

"The former player has full control of vital functions and stable clinical condition."

Brazil will play their final group game at the World Cup against Cameroon on Friday (02.12.22) and coach Tite sent a message of support to Pele in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "We found out the news on Wednesday.

"He is possibly one of the biggest representatives of Brazil. We wish him good health. That’s the feeling of all of us from the Brazil squad. We are wishing Pele all the best."