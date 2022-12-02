Olivia Colman is "incredibly proud" of Kit Connor.

The Oscar-winning actress' on-screen son from Netflix drama 'Heartstopper' recently came out as bisexual after being trolled online and while the former 'Crown' star admires the way the 18-year-old actor has conducted himself under public scrutiny, she hit out at the "unfair" circumstances surrounding his confession.

She told Variety: “I am so proud of him, but I am not proud of how people bullied him.

“I think people should be allowed to have their own journey. But I’m incredibly proud of him as a young man to deal with all of that and be in the spotlight. It’s unfair. But he’s amazing. He’s a very beautiful human being.”

The 43-year-old actress - who has three children with husband Ed Sinclair - didn't hesitate when it came to signing up for her role in the coming-of-age drama.

She said: “I said yes before I had read it and when I read it, I went, ‘Oh, it’s really important.' If any of my children experienced that, I’d want them to know that the world can be beautiful and accepting and loving.”

Kit made a rare Twitter post in October to clarify his sexuality after some people accused him of "queerbaiting" after he was pictured holding hands with 'A Cuban Girl’s Guide to Tea and Tomorrow' co-star Maia Reficco.

He wrote: "Back for a minute. I’m bi.

"Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye.”

'Heartstopper' creator, writer and showrunner Alice Oseman threw her support behind the star in a powerful tweet.

She replied: "I truly don’t understand how people can watch ‘Heartstopper’ and then gleefully spend their time speculating about sexualities and judging based on stereotypes.

“I hope all those people are embarrassed as F***. Kit you are amazing.”