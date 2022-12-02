Rita Ora has ended six years of speculation by insisting she's definitely not "Becky with the good hair".

The 32-year-old pop star has long been rumoured to be the mystery woman mention by Beyonce on her 2016 track 'Sorry' which was said to have been about someone her husband Jay Z cheated on her with. Rita later fuelled the gossip by sharing a picture of herself wearing a bra emblazoned with lemons - which many took as a cryptic reference to the title of Beyonce's 'Lemonade' album - and a necklace featuring the letter 'J'.

However, Rita insisted it was "pure coincidence" during an interview with filmmaker Louis Theroux in his new BBC series 'Louis Theroux Interviews ... '

The documentary-maker asked her: "When Beyonce had her album, there was a mysterious woman called who allegedly Jay Z had cheated with. Then at some point in 2016, with 'Lemonade' in the air, you posted a picture of yourself with lemons on your bra and a 'J' around your neck."

Rita responded: "Oh my God, it literally was a coincidence. I didn't even think about it, I swear. And it wasn't a J, it was an R. They flipped it [the picture] round and then it looked like a J."

The singer went on to insist the bra was from her collaboration with underwear brand Tezenis and had nothing to do with any gossip about fellow musicians.

She went on: "No, it had nothing [to do with it]. No, that was my own design with an underwear company called Tezenis that I was working with. This is what I mean, man - a pinch of salt - you've got to take things with a pinch of salt. And that's what's insane."

Rita then laughed about a "hilarious" present she got from her "good friend" Katy Perry, who gifted her a badge emblazoned with the words:"Not Becky."'

Beyonce's track 'Sorry' - which featured on her 'Lemonade' album - sparked speculation her husband Jay Z had cheated with her with someone she referred to as Becky as she sang: "You only want me when I'm not there/You better call Becky with the good hair."

As well as Rita, another woman rumoured to have been Becky was fashion designer Rachel Roy - the ex-wife of Jay Z's business partner Damon Dash - after she posted a tweet about having "good hair".

She was later flooded with online abuse and posted a subsequent message which appeared to hit back at the trolls. It read: "I respect love, marriages, families and strength. What shouldn't be tolerated by anyone, no matter what, is bullying, of any kind."