Dame Kristin Scott Thomas finds TV work "muddling and difficult".

The 62-year-old 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' star hasn't taken on many TV projects in recent years but she's currently starring as MI5 chief Diana Taverner in Apple TV's spy drama 'Slow Horses' which is adapted from Mick Herron's book series and Kristin has admitted it's been a huge challenge to return to the small screen.

During an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show', she explained: "I did quite a bit [of TV work] in my youth but I haven’t done so much recently. 'Slow Horses' was irresistible. It’s funny and very clever.

“I find TV quite challenging – because I’m not in it all the time I always feel like the new girl. You do a day and just as you get into a rhythm it’s ripped away and they forget all about you. When you come back six weeks later it starts all over again. It is quite tricky and you have to so many different plot lines, shot in different order, it’s completely muddling and difficult for me."

When asked if she has to do any training for action scenes, Kristin insisted running around waving prop guns about is just not in her "repertoire".

She replied: "Oh please, I wear high heels, I walk across rooms looking mysterious, but I don’t do guns and things like that. It’s just not in my repertoire. It’s a pity I know."

'The Graham Norton Show' airs on BBC One, Friday December 2 and 10.40pm. It is also available on BBC iPlayer.