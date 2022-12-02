Cara Delevingne battles to be open about her sexuality and has experienced homophobia.

The supermodel, 30, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, said she was on a “very personal journey” into her sexuality during her new six-part BBC series, ‘Planet Sex’, in which she also said she has been prevented from living a “queer” life due to fighting her shame.

Talking about her sexuality in episode two, titled ‘Out and Proud?’, Cara says: “I’m on a very personal journey into my own sexuality. You may or may not know I have had relationships with both men and women.

“But I still struggle with being open – really open – about just how much I love women.

“I grew up with a lot of shame is thinking, this isn’t normal, this isn’t human.

“Sexuality is a spectrum and mine wavers, but I’m probably, definitely more on the side of women. I like having sex with men, I just don’t date them. I might though, you never know.”

Cara went on to explain that she doesn’t like “labels” for her sexuality and said she doesn’t think she has been able to live a “queer” life due to fighting her “internalised shame”.

She added: “I’ve always believed in the no labels thing, but have then spent a lot of time saying, ‘I’m bisexual, I’m pansexual’.

“I’m queer, I 100 per cent can tell you I’m queer – I don’t know what else I can say other than that.

“I haven’t been able to live a queer life, the internalised shame, the homophobia.

“I was never in the community. Yes, I came out but I never went to Pride, I never went to these parties, I never met these people. I never developed my queerness. I’m coming to it all very late. I have a lot more queer friends now.”

Cara says in the fourth episode of her show she is a “she right now”, but “I also like dressing up as a man and being a ‘he’”.

She added: “You don’t have to put so much pressure on yourself about what you are, who you are. Whether it’s masculine and feminine – it’s just who I am.”

‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’ was shown on BBC3 at 10pm on Thursday and is available on BBC iPlayer.