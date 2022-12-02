Cara Delevingne battles to be open about her sexuality

Cara Delevingne battles to be open about her sexuality and has experienced homophobia.

The supermodel, 30, who identifies as queer and gender fluid, said she was on a “very personal journey” into her sexuality during her new six-part BBC series, ‘Planet Sex’, in which she also said she has been prevented from living a “queer” life due to fighting her shame.

Talking about her sexuality in episode two, titled ‘Out and Proud?’, Cara says: “I’m on a very personal journey into my own sexuality. You may or may not know I have had relationships with both men and women.

“But I still struggle with being open – really open – about just how much I love women.

“I grew up with a lot of shame is thinking, this isn’t normal, this isn’t human.

“Sexuality is a spectrum and mine wavers, but I’m probably, definitely more on the side of women. I like having sex with men, I just don’t date them. I might though, you never know.”

Cara went on to explain that she doesn’t like “labels” for her sexuality and said she doesn’t think she has been able to live a “queer” life due to fighting her “internalised shame”.

She added: “I’ve always believed in the no labels thing, but have then spent a lot of time saying, ‘I’m bisexual, I’m pansexual’.

“I’m queer, I 100 per cent can tell you I’m queer – I don’t know what else I can say other than that.

“I haven’t been able to live a queer life, the internalised shame, the homophobia.

“I was never in the community. Yes, I came out but I never went to Pride, I never went to these parties, I never met these people. I never developed my queerness. I’m coming to it all very late. I have a lot more queer friends now.”

Cara says in the fourth episode of her show she is a “she right now”, but “I also like dressing up as a man and being a ‘he’”.

She added: “You don’t have to put so much pressure on yourself about what you are, who you are. Whether it’s masculine and feminine – it’s just who I am.”

‘Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne’ was shown on BBC3 at 10pm on Thursday and is available on BBC iPlayer.

